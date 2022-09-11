Goedert brought in three of four targets for 60 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The athletic tight end was second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Eagles while also tying with Kenneth Gainwell as distant runner-ups to A.J. Brown in targets as well. Goedert's 27-yard reception was the highlight of his day and was a tangible reminder of his downfield prowess, but fantasy managers will be hoping to see a bit more equity between the target share between him and Brown in a Week 2 Monday night showdown at home against the Vikings on Sept. 19.