Goedert had five receptions on six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Cardinals.

Goedert's five catches brought him up to 58 on the year, tying his previous personal best set back in 2019. The 28-year-old also caught one of Jalen Hurts' three touchdown passes Sunday, giving the tight end three receiving scores through 13 active games. Goedert's 2023 season will stand alone as his highest reception total if he can simply secure one catch in the regular-season finale against the Giants in Week 18.