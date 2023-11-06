Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys and is a candidate to go on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Goedert exited in the second half of Sunday's win after landing on his arm at the end of a catch and run. The tight end will get an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but even the most optimistic scenario at this point would likely result in him missing time. Philadelphia will be on bye in Week 10 before facing Kansas City in Week 11. Jack Stoll is the top candidate to take over the starting tight end role for the duration of Goedert's absence, with increased playing time possible for Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and Albert Okwuegbunam as well.