Goedert secured both targets for 27 yards in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The talented tight end helped ignite the Eagles' first touchdown drive with a 20-yard reception on the second play of the possession, and he subsequently drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on the same drive when he took a hit to the head from the Chiefs' Trent McDuffie on a third-down incompletion. Goedert would go on to play a minor role the rest of the way, but by recording a second catch, he finished with multiple receptions in each of Philadelphia's four postseason victories. When healthy, Goedert was a key complementary target for Jalen Hurts once again during the regular season and postseason, but he's slated to head into the final year of his contract in 2025 unless an extension is reached or Philadelphia opts to exercise a potential out that would result in a dead cap hit of just over $11 million.