Goedert brought in all four targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Goedert tied for the team lead in receptions with Saquon Barkley while setting the pace in receiving yards, and he was also on the receiving end of both of Jalen Hurts' scoring tosses. Each of the touchdown grabs was unconventional, with Goedert first crossing the goal line on a nifty two-yard underhand pass from Hurts in the first quarter and then finding the paint again on a second-quarter shovel pass from five yards out. Goedert is on a bit of a scoring surge with three total touchdown grabs in the last two games, and he could be busy again in Week 5 at home against a Broncos team that could force Hurts to get the ball out quickly.