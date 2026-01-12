Goedert caught four of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game loss to the 49ers.

Goedert scored both of Philadelphia's touchdowns in the playoff loss, running in a one-yard score in the first quarter before catching a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He built on a successful regular season during which Goedert led the team with a career-high 11 touchdown catches among his 60 receptions for 591 yards on 82 targets. That strong production will make the 31-year-old tight end a sought-after target in free agency this offseason.