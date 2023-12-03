Goedert (forearm) will not play in Week 13 against the Niners, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
We'll await for the official word 90 minutes before kickoff from the Eagles, but this should come as no surprise, with Goedert being listed as doubtful coming in.
