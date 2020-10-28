Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Goedert (ankle) will be limited in his return to practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Goedert still isn't a lock to return for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, given that Mike Garafolo of NFL Network previously reported he's not expected to suit up until Week 10, after the Eagles' bye. With Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to stay on IR for a few more weeks, that would put Richard Rodgers in line to draw another start, though it's worth noting that Goedert hasn't been officially ruled out and is eligible for activation as soon as he's fully cleared. Jalen Reagor (thumb) will also return to practice Wednesday, so at the very least Philadelphia's pass-catching corps is trending upward.