Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert (ankle) will miss "some time," Vaughn Johnson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Goedert was forced out of Sunday's 23-23 tie to the Bengals due to an ankle injury in the first quarter. The third-year pro appears to be on track to sit out Week 4's matchup against the 49ers, and possibly to miss action beyond that. Goedert had been an integral component of Philadelphia's passing game during the first two weeks, having accounted for 13 catches (18 targets), 131 yards and a touchdown, making his absence a significant blow for quarterback Carson Wentz. With all of Jalen Reagor (thumb), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (lower body) and Quez Watkins (upper body) also banged up, the Eagles have little in the way of healthy pass catchers behind Zach Ertz.