Goedert is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks after being diagnosed Tuesday with a small fracture in his left ankle, but the tight end won't require surgery to address the injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Surgery may have put Goedert at risk of missing the rest of the season, but the 25-year-old looks like he may only be in store for a short-term trip to injured reserve, which would entail an absence of at least three games. The Eagles may even hold out hope that Goedert can beat that timeline and return to action Week 6 versus Baltimore, but for the time being, he can probably safely be ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco along with the Eagles' Oct. 11 game at Pittsburgh. Along with Goedert, wideouts Jalen Reagor (thumb), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are all at risk of sitting out the Week 4 game, so the undermanned Eagles could be down to tight end Zach Ertz, running back Miles Sanders and receivers Greg Ward and John Hightower as the top targets in the passing game.