Goedert (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears.

Goedert was unable to practice all week due to an MCL sprain that he sustained during the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Titans. Zach Ertz was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, and he figures to be elevated to the active roster for Monday's game and provide depth at tight end behind Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins. Goedert's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 4, though he should be considered week-to-week.