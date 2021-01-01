Goedert (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.
With Goedert and Richard Rodgers (ankle) both out, Zach Ertz could handle an every-down role. Then again, the Eagles have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and they might want to take a look at reserves like Caleb Wilson and Jason Croom at some point Sunday night. Goedert finishes his second season with a 46/524/3 receiving line in 11 games, doing well to average 47.6 yards per game and 8.1 yards per target in a chaotic, subpar offense. He had his biggest games with Carson Wentz at quarterback, but Goedert did show decent chemistry with Jalen Hurts, catching 11 of 17 targets for 120 yards in Weeks 14-16.