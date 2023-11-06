Goedert (forearm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Goedert went to the locker room after falling awkwardly at the end of a catch in the second half. He was originally deemed questionable to return but has subsequently been ruled out. Goedert will finish Sunday's game with three catches for 50 yards on four targets. While the severity of Goedert's injury has yet to be clarified, the tight end will have the benefit of a Week 10 bye to recover before the Eagles return to action in a Week 11 Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City on Monday Night Football.