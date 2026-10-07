The Eagles elevated Pierce from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With the Eagles' practice week kicking off Wednesday, Pierce is getting the nod over Jaydon Blue, as Saquon Barkley deals with a hamstring injury that he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Rams. Tank Bigsby (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so there's a real chance Philly's backfield consists of Will Shipley and Pierce against the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Shipley is the hot addition off the waiver wire in fantasy this week, but it's no guarantee that he handles the majority of the rushing work ahead of Pierce, who is a prototypical early-down rusher. Shipley has been the team's preferred passing-down back this season. Pierce is certainly worth a speculative add in most fantasy formats.