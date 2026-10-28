The Eagles placed Pierce (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday

Pierce thus is joining fellow RBs Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on IR, leaving Saquon Barkley and Jaydon Blue as the only players at the position on the Eagles' active roster. Pierce made a late exit from Monday's loss to the Cowboys, which followed Barkley's own earlier departure due to a back issue. Pierce's health concern is enough for him to miss at least four contests, meaning his next chance for game action is Sunday, Dec. 6, in Arizona.