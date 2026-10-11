Pierce carried the ball 11 times for 14 yards and caught two of five targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

With Saquon Barkley (hamstring) inactive and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on IR, Pierce began the game as the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Will Shipley, and he moved into the top spot after Shipley exited the game just before halftime with a foot injury. The result was Pierce's highest touch volume since Week 18 of the 2024 season with the Texans, although his longest gain went for just six yards. The Eagles' offense is struggling overall behind a patchwork offensive line, but if Pierce finds himself as the top healthy RB option in Week 6 against the Panthers, he'll still have some deep-league fantasy appeal.