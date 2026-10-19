Pierce rushed 12 times for 35 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 15 yards in the Eagles' 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Pierce handled all the running back carries for the Eagles with all of Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (IR, abdomen) and Will Shipley (IR, foot) unavailable. As his rushing line suggests, Pierce found running room mostly at a premium, but he managed his first touchdown on the ground since the 2024 season on a two-yard run late in the first half. Pierce also was surprisingly involved as a receiver with Tanner McKee quarterbacking the offense, and the veteran back will remain in a similar role in a Week 7 home matchup against the Cowboys next Monday night if Barkley remains out.