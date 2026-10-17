Pierce will be the Eagles' starting running back against the Panthers on Sunday due to the absences of both Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Will Shipley (foot, IR).

Shipley was placed on injured reserve Friday, and Barkley will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Rams in Week 4. As such, Pierce will be the lead back for Sunday's contest while Carson Steele operates as the backup. Pierce turned 11 carries into 14 yards and added two catches (on five targets) for minus-two yards in a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars. That game in London was the fifth-year pro's debut with the Eagles this season, and with another week of practice under his belt, Pierce will have the chance to produce against a Panthers defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game, which is second-most in the NFL only behind the Cowboys (168.4).