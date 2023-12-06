Swift (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Eagles' first Week 14 injury report Wednesday.

Swift was on the receiving end of a big hit at the tail end of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers, visiting the sideline tent before going to the locker room. The reason for his departure wasn't divulged, and he didn't have any restrictions at Wednesday's walkthrough. Swift is coming off his worst performance of the season as the Eagles' No. 1 RB, having combined for just 20 yards from scrimmage on eight touches Week 13. He'll face another tough task Sunday versus a Cowboys defense that has conceded the ninth-most yards per carry (3.7) and ninth-most touchdowns (seven) to running backs in 12 games on the campaign.