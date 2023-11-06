Swift carried the ball 18 times for 43 yards and caught both his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

While his final yardage numbers were respectable, Swift was contained on the ground by the Dallas front seven and averaged a woeful 2.4 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter, and even Rashaad Penny saw his first totes since Week 2 in the second half as the Eagles tried to get their running game going. Swift's 20 touches still dominated the backfield (Gainwell and Penny had six touches combined), but the former Lion hasn't reached 80 scrimmage yards in four straight games. Swift will get a bye next week to recharge before preparing for a Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City in Week 11.