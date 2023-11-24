Swift (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Swift and WR A.J. Brown both avoid the final injury report after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. While his role doesn't come with a lot of goal-line touches, Swift has been unchallenged as Philadelphia's lead runner for more than two months now and hasn't missed a single game.
