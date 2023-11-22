Swift was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.

Swift opened the season as the direct backup to Kenneth Gainwell, but when the latter got injured Week 1, the former took over the Eagles backfield and hasn't given it up. Over the past nine contests, Swift has averaged 19.8 touches for 98.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five TDs. Now with a health concern in tow, his status will need to be monitored to see if he may be in danger of being inhibited or even out Sunday against the Bills.