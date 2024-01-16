Swift (illness) had 10 carries for 34 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Monday's 32-9 loss to Tampa Bay.

Swift returned to action after missing the Eagles' regular-season finale with an illness. Philly's lead back didn't have his usual burst on his rushing attempts (3.4 YPC), as he might have still been feeling the effects from the illness he just overcame. Whatever the case may have been, it was a down game from nearly every offensive player not named DeVonta Smith (8-148-0 receiving line). Swift's regular season had a much brighter tone, as the former Detroit Lion unlocked his first 1,000-yard season following his trade to the Eagles this past offseason. With Philadelphia's season officially concluding with the loss to Tampa Bay, Swift will enter free agency on the heels of his best statistical season to date.