Swift rushed 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for six yards in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Playing the first game of his professional career in his hometown of Philadelphia, Swift took full advantage of the opportunity by authoring a career-best rushing performance. The offseason arrival, who'd logged just 19 snaps in his Eagles debut in Week 1 against the Patriots, exceeded 20 carries for only the second time in his career and posted a career-high yardage total. Swift's big night came in part due to Kenneth Gainwell's absence due to a rib injury and Boston Scott's (concussion) early exit, but after a night of noteworthy plays that included a 43-yard run and a two-yard touchdown run with 4:13 remaining that essentially sealed the game, it will be difficult to deny Swift leadership of the ground game in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, Sept. 25.