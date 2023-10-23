Swift had 15 carries for 62 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over Miami.

Swift posted a more traditional running back stat line Sunday after seeing most of his fantasy production come as a receiver against the Jets in Week 6. The 24-year-old did have a touchdown opportunity vultured by backup Kenneth Gainwell (8-16-1) late in the contest that may have frustrated fantasy managers. Swift was able to earn back some of those potential points when he vultured two garbage-time carries from Gainwell on Philadelphia's ensuing drive, netting 19 additional yards despite the game being well in hand. Swift will continue serving his fruitful fantasy role as the lead back for a top offense when the Eagles face the Commanders next Sunday.