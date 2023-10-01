Swift carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders.

While he couldn't match the massive yards totals he'd posted the prior two games, Swift made up for it by scoring his second TD of the season on a five-yard dash in the first quarter. The former Lion's 18 touches dwarfed the six Kenneth Gainwell saw, a promising trend for Swift heading into a Week 5 clash with the Rams.