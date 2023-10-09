Swift had 17 carries for 70 yards and six receptions on as many targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.

Swift teamed up with quarterback Jalen Hurts (15-71-1) for a methodical rushing performance that resulted in the Eagles nearly doubling the Rams' time of possession in the win. Kenneth Gainwell (7-17-0) was the only tailback other than Swift to receive a carry Sunday. Philadelphia's big offseason acquisition is averaging 18.8 carries and 107.8 rushing yards over the last four games following his Week 1 dud. Swift will look to continue his hot streak against the Jets next Sunday.