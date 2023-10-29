Swift rushed 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for seven yards in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Swift had to work for every yard against a tough Commanders run defense, with his long gain on the day going for a modest nine yards. However, he was able to turn an ordinary fantasy day into an above-average one with a seven-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter off a fake "Brotherly Shove" play in which Jalen Hurts pitched to Swift after faking a sneak. The score snapped a three-game drought for the veteran back, who's also posted multiple catches in five consecutive contests heading into a Week 9 home showdown with the Cowboys.