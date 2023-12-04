Swift (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the final minutes of Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Swift went into the blue medical tent after taking a big hit. Shortly afterward, he made his way to the locker room. Clarification wasn't immediately provided regarding the nature of Swift's injury, which was suffered late in the fourth quarter. Swift finished the loss with just six carries for 13 yards and two catches on six targets for seven yards.