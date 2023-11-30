Swift (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Swift kicked off Week 13 prep with a limited listing on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury. Unlike last week, though, he got back to all activity one day earlier (Thursday versus Friday), putting himself in a position to continue to lead the Eagles backfield this weekend. Swift is facing a tough task Sunday against a 49ers defense that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards (658) and eighth-least touchdowns (six) to opposing running backs in 11 games on the campaign.