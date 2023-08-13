Swift rushed twice for 24 yards in the Eagles' 20-19 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday night.

Making his in-game debut with his new team, Swift ripped off a team-long 22-yard run on his second and final carry of his brief night. Swift got the first running back touch of the night for Philadelphia ahead of fellow offseason acquisition Rashaad Penny, although the latter ultimately saw action on the first four possessions. Swift was uncharacteristically left out of the passing game, yet his limited time in the game helps explain that outlier. Given he's still acclimating to a new offense, Swift could well see action again in Philadephia's second preseason game Thursday night against the Browns.