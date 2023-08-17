Swift isn't in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason game versus the Browns, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon are suited up, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Both Swift and Penny played in preseason Week 1 at Baltimore, while Gainwell and Scott did not, so Swift's absence this time around may be indicative of his standing in the Eagles backfield. Swift had two carries for 24 yards, including a 22-yard run, versus the Ravens.