With Rashaad Penny expected to be a healthy scratch Sunday against the Patriots, Swift appears poised to lead the Eagles' Week 1 backfield, with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also in the mix, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The Eagles' posted depth chart doesn't indicate a single starter at running back, but Swift seems like a good bet to see his share of touches versus New England, with Gainwell and Scott mixing in. In any case, once the dust clears the team's Week 1 snaps counts figure to be telling with regard to how the Eagles plan to allocate their RB touches this coming season.