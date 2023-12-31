Swift rushed 13 times for 61 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Arizona.
Swift paced Philadelphia's backfield with 13 carries Sunday, losing just two carries to backup Kenneth Gainwell. The former didn't pop off any highlight-reel runs in the last-minute loss, but Swift finished the game with 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his career. The Eagles' star tailback will enter the final week of the regular season with 1,263 yards from scrimmage and six combined touchdowns through 16 games.
