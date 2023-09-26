Swift rushed 16 times for 130 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards in Monday's 25-11 win over Tampa Bay.

Swift continued to handle the lead role, even with Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) back after missing one game. Gainwell rushed for just 43 yards on 14 carries in his return, while Swift boosted his rushing total to a whopping 305 yards over the past two games. Swift hurdled a defender on a 26-yard run in the third quarter, then showcased his burst again with a 29-yard run in the fourth. While Swift's modest 14 receiving yards through three games are concerning, he's been one of the league's most effective runners and should continue to lead Philadelphia's backfield in Week 4 against Washington.