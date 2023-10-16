Swift had 10 carries for 18 yards while adding eight receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Swift was stymied by New York's beefy front on his team-high 10 carries Sunday, but his busy work as a receiver helped offset his shortcomings on the ground. It was the 24-year-old's third touchdown of the season and first via a reception through six games with his new club. Swift had just nine receptions (11 targets) in Philadelphia's first four games before rattling off 14 catches over the last two weeks. The recent influx in targets only boosts Swift's fantasy value heading into next week's game against Miami on Sunday Night Football.