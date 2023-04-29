Swift was traded by the Lions to the Eagles on Saturday for a 2025 fourth-round pick and additional compensation in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The writing for such a move seemed to be on the wall as soon as the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. The third-year running back was dynamic as both a runner and pass-catcher when healthy, but the Lions never really unleashed the 2020 second-round pick either due to concerns regarding his consistent availability or just an organizational philosophy. In Philadelphia, Swift should get ample opportunities to prove his worth even if he ends up splitting time with offseason addition Rashaad Penny, as well as returnees Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.