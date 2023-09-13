Coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Swift is capable of handling a large workload, if needed, with Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) ruled out for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Sirianni also said Swift will have games in which he's part of a rotation and other with the opportunity to handle large workloads. There's risk nonetheless when it comes to Swift's Week 2 fantasy prospects, considering he came off the bench behind Gainwell and got far fewer snaps and touches than his teammate in Sunday's win over New England. Gainwell's upcoming absence should allow Swift to improve on his 28 percent snap share and two touches from Week 1, but the Eagles also figure to use Boston Scott (two touches in the opener) and quite possibly Rashaad Penny (a healthy scratch).