Swift rushed 18 times for 74 yards and brought in two of three targets for one yard in the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

Swift had only five more carries than Jalen Hurts, but the running back's tally still tied for his second highest this season. Swift's yardage haul was his third over 70 in the last five games as well, and he was able to get back on the stat sheet as a pass catcher, albeit modestly, after being blanked in that department against the Cowboys in Week 14. Swift next takes aim at the porous Giants run defense in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day, one he'll enter 104 rushing yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign.