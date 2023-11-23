Swift (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.
Swift continues to have a cap on his listed reps due to an ankle injury as the Eagles prepare for Sunday's contest against the Bills. As such, his listing, or lack thereof, on Friday's report could be telling for the state of Philadelphia's backfield for Week 12. If Swift ends up ceding RB reps this weekend, Kenneth Gainwell likely would be the primary beneficiary.
More News
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Tops 100 total yards in Week 11•
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Bottled up by Dallas•
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Grinds out touchdown in tough win•
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Generates 75 yards on 18 touches•
-
Eagles' D'Andre Swift: Scores receiving TD•