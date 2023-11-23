Watch Now:

Swift (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.

Swift continues to have a cap on his listed reps due to an ankle injury as the Eagles prepare for Sunday's contest against the Bills. As such, his listing, or lack thereof, on Friday's report could be telling for the state of Philadelphia's backfield for Week 12. If Swift ends up ceding RB reps this weekend, Kenneth Gainwell likely would be the primary beneficiary.

