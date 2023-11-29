Swift (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Like he was a week ago, Swift is kicking off Week 13 prep with a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough. If he follows the same on-field routine this time around, he'll be limited Thursday and full Friday before the Eagles clear him to play Sunday versus the 49ers. Swift didn't seem worse for wear this past Sunday against the Bills, turning 15 touches into 84 yards from scrimmage on a normal 63 percent share of the offensive snaps.