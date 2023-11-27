Swift carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

Nearly half of Swift's production came on a 36-yard run in the second quarter that helped set up an A.J. Brown touchdown, but he also broke loose for a 16-yard gain in OT that set the stage for a game-winning TD scamper by Jalen Hurts. It was Swift's best performance on the ground since Week 3, but he's seen at least 15 touches in 10 straight games and has already set a new career high in rushing yards with 770 through 11 contests. He's just 29 scrimmage yards short of his second career season with 1,000 heading into a Week 13 tilt against the 49ers.