Swift rushed 11 times for 39 yards in the Eagles' 33-13 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The game script began to turn away from the Eagles' ground game fairly early, as the Cowboys owned a 10-0 lead after one quarter and a 24-6 advantage by halftime. That helped lead to one of Swift's lower rush-attempt totals of the season, and despite the sizable deficit Philadelphia operated with most of the game, Swift was also shut out of the passing game altogether for the first time in his Eagles tenure, making it a disappointing all-around night. The fourth-year pro will aim to bounce back in a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Monday night, Dec. 18.