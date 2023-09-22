Swift got the first practice rep Friday when the Eagles were working on hand-offs, followed by Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), Rashaad Penny and then Boston Scott, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It doesn't necessarily mean much, especially relative to Swift rumbling for 175 yards and a touchdown in the 34-28 win over Minnesota last Thursday. Gainwell missed that game and Scott left it early, allowing Swift to dominate the backfield work after recording only two touches on 19 snaps the week before. Swift is now the favorite to lead Philadelphia's backfield Monday in Tampa Bay, though probably not to the same extent as last week with Gainwell looking on track to return and Scott making his way out of concussion protocol Friday.