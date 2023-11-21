Swift rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 31 yards in Monday's 21-17 win over Kansas City.

With Philadelphia's passing game stuck in first gear, Swift and the rushing attack led the way offensively, as all three of the Eagles' touchdowns came on the ground. Swift tied the game at 7-7 with a four-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, then helped set up Jalen Hurts' 10-yard rushing score in the third with a 35-yard run earlier on the drive. After exceeding 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time this season, Swift should remain a key part of the game plan in Week 12 against the Bills.