Swift logged 19 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots en route to carrying once for three yards and recording one catch (on two targets) for zero yards.

With Rashaad Penny being made a healthy scratch in Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell started at running back for Philadelphia and parlayed his 41 snaps into 14 carries for 54 yards and four catches for 20 yards, while both Swift and Boston Scott (eight snaps) recorded just one carry and one catch. Looking ahead to this Thursday's contest against the Vikings, Swift profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option, and that will be the case until the Eagles get the 2020 second-rounder more involved in the offense. Following Sunday's tilt, coach Nick Sirianni noted "I don't ever want to come out of a game where D'Andre Swift has only two touches." With that in mind, Swift could see more opportunities in Week 2, but for now at least he's behind Gainwell in the team's RB pecking order.