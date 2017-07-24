Evans signed a contract with the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Evans, who went undrafted in April, is a strong-armed quarterback who threw for 84 touchdowns versus 47 interceptions during his 43 starts at Tulsa. He'll likely have a hard time unseating Matt McGloin for the No. 3 QB gig.

