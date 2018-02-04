Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: Active for Super Bowl
Ellerbe (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ellerbe logged two full practices last week and was never in any real danger of missing Sunday's game. He should assume his normal role as the Eagles' starting middle linebacker.
