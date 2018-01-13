Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: Active Saturday
Ellerbe (hamstring) is listed as active for Saturday's showdown against the Falcons, Tim McManus of ESPN.com
Ellerbe had been trending in this direction, as he was able to log a full practice Thursday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for him to take on as much as he can handle at middle linebacker.
