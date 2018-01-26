Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: Full participant at Thursday's practice
Ellerbe (hamstring) was a full go at Thursday's practice.
Ellerbe was considered to be a limited participant Wednesday, so today's session seemed to signify that Ellerbe will be playing in Super Bowl LII, barring a setback. Najee Goode would likely see his snaps rolled back if Ellerbe does indeed play next Sunday.
