Ellerbe (hamstring) was a full go at Thursday's practice.

Ellerbe was considered to be a limited participant Wednesday, so today's session seemed to signify that Ellerbe will be playing in Super Bowl LII, barring a setback. Najee Goode would likely see his snaps rolled back if Ellerbe does indeed play next Sunday.

